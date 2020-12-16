"some music was meant to stay underground..."

The Acacia Strain Premiere New Music Video “One Thousand Painful Stings” Featuring Spiritbox Frontwoman Courtney LaPlante

posted Dec 16, 2020 at 3:07 AM by LugalKiEn.  (0 Comments)

Photo of The Acacia Strain

Band Photo: The Acacia Strain (?)

A new official music video for The Acacia Strain‘s song “One Thousand Painful Stings” has premiered online streaming via YouTube for you below. The track and and also the clip feature Spiritbox singer Courtney LaPlante.

Tells The Acacia Strain frontman Vincent Bennett:

“Having a record come out during a pandemic is hard. No touring, no playing the new songs, no nothing. All of us live far away from one another, so we cannot do a cool livestream, either. We couldn’t even get together to make a music video, so we did this! Stay safe, stay sane, and stay away from each other!”

In other news - as reported yetsreday - the band has announced their plans for a European Tour with Aborted, Benighted etc..

