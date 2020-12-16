A Day To Remember Premiere New Official Live Video For “Rescue Me”

A Day To Remember premiere a new live video for their song “Rescue Me“. Footage for the clip was captured during the group’s November 22nd, 2019 show at the Nashville Municipal Auditorium in Nashville, TN. A Day To Remember’s upcoming outing “You’re Welcome” is scheduled for a March 05th release date by Fueled By Ramen.



