Death Angel Premiere Animated Music Video For “Aggressor”

Death Angel premiere their new animated music video for “Aggressor”. The track is taken from their latest record, “Humanicide“ and the clip was produced by Ben Clarkson.





Explains the band’s guitarist Rob Cavestany:

“The idea started as a visualizer for the song but when we saw the footage we were hooked and knew it had to turn into a complete video. Ben did an incredible job of depicting the ‘Aggressor‘ concept and his artistic style is unique for Death Angel. The timing of this release couldn’t be better given the circumstances that surround us! See for yourself…”