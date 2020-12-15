Aborted, The Acacia Strain & Benighted Announce European Tour

Aborted have announced a European tour with The Acacia Strain and Benighted for the fall of 2021. Theyy will be supported by Fleddy Melculy, Hideous Divinity and Cult of Lilith. Tickets for that trek will go on sale this Friday, December 18th via www.goremageddon.be.

Hell Over Europe 4 Part I: with ABORTED, The Acacia Strain, Benighted and Fleddy Melculy:

24/09/2021 Dynamo - Eindhoven, NL

25/09/2021 De Kreun - Kortrijk, BE

26/09/2021 MS Connexion Complex - Mannheim, DE

28/09/2021 TivoliVredenburg - Utrecht, NL

29/09/2021 The Dome - London, UK

30/09/2021 Trabendo - Paris, FR

01/10/2021 Muscadeath Festival Vallet - Nantes, FR

02/10/2021 John Lennon - Limoges, FR

03/10/2021 Le Rex - Toulouse, FR

05/10/2021 Totem - Pamplona, SP

06/10/2021 Hard Club - Porto, PT

07/10/2021 RCA Club - Lisbon, PT

08/10/2021 Shoko - Madrid, SP

09/10/2021 Salamandra - Barcelona, SP

10/10/2021 CCO Villeurbanne - Lyon, FR

11/10/2021 Kiff - Aarau, CH

12/10/2021 Slaughter Club - Milano, IT

13/10/2021 Orto Bar - Ljubljana, SL

14/10/2021 Barba Negra - Budapest, HU

15/10/2021 Szene - Vienna, AT

16/10/2021 Feierwerk - Munich, DE

17/10/2021 Meet factory - Prague, CZ

18/10/2021 Randal club - Bratislava, SK

20/10/2021 Zbau - Nuremberg, DE

21/10/2021 Kulttempel - Oberhausen, DE



Hell Over Europe 4 Part I: with ABORTED, The Acacia Strain, Hideous Divinity and Cult of Lilith

23/10/2021 Train - Aarhus, DK

24/10/2021 Slaktkyrkan - Stockholm, SE

25/10/2021 Valand - Gothenburg, SE

26/10/2021 Bla - Oslo, NO

27/10/2021 Amager Bio - Copenhagen, DK

28/10/2021 Gruenspan - Hamburg, DE

29/10/2021 Werk2 - Leipzig, DE

30/10/2021 Columbia - Theater Berlin, DE

31/10/2021 Metropool - Hengelo, NL