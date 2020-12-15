Aversed Premiere New Song & Music Video "Impermanent" From Upcoming New Album
Boston-based melodic death metal band Aversed premiere a new song and music video titled "Impermanent". The track is taken from their upcoming new album of the same name, which will be out in stores early next year.
Check out now "Impermanent" below.
Tells frontwoman Haydee:
"The title track “Impermanent” is one of the best total representations of this theme from the album, and one of the most intense songs on the record. We could not be happier with how engineer Christian Donaldson (Cryptopsy, The Agonist) and director Tony Simone’s (Abiotic, Pathogenic) brought this apocalyptic vision to life."
