EOS Premiere New Song "The Great Ascension" From Upcoming Debut Album
Australian black metal trio EOS premiere a new song "The Great Ascension", taken from their upcoming debut album of the same name. The effort will be out in stores December 18th through Brilliant Emperor Records.
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Witching Premiere New Song & Music Video
- Next Article:
Aversed Premiere New Song & Music Video
0 Comments on "EOS Premiere New Song 'The Great Ascension'"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.