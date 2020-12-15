Witching Premiere New Song & Music Video "Eschaton" From New Album "Vernal"
Philadelphia, Pennsylvania-based blackened doom/death metal act Witching premiere their new song and music video called "Eschaton". The track is taken from their first full-length record "Vernal", which is out in stores now via Bandcamp.
Check out now "Eschaton" below.
