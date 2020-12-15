SPINE Premiere Two New Songs & Music Video “L.O.H.”/”L.O.V.”

A Joshua Dubois produced music video for SPINE‘s new songs “L.O.H.” and “L.O.V.” has premiered online via YouTube. Listen to it ahead of the December 18th release of the group’s new EP, “L.O.V.“ below.





Tells the band’s vocalist Antonio Marquez.

"For the longest time, I’ve always said that SPINE has always done our own thing. We’ve never written a song, lyric, or played a show for any reason other than it being for us. It’s great to be able to share our art with the world and people love it, but the motivation has always been for us.

Being from the Midwest, as cliché as it sounds, we tend to get overlooked a lot. Bands must tour harder, write more, and do a lot more to be able to establish themselves. The average drive is 6 to 8 hours to the next big city so it’s understandable. However, I would hope that we not only represent the Midwest but Kansas City as a whole whenever we do anything.

L.O.V. is a record about inner conflict as we manage the world around us. I intended this record to be listened to front to back and truly believe if you want to give it a listen, to just listen to it once through before picking out tracks. The music and lyrics will paint the picture of what there is to see."