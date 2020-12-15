Abiotic Premiere New Single & Music Video “Smoldered” Featuring Entheos Frontwoman Chaney Crabb Guests
Abiotic premiere their new advance track and music video “Smoldered“, featuring Entheos frontwoman Chaney Crabb. That single will appear on Abiotic‘s third full-length named “Ikigai“, which will arrive on February 12th through The Artisan Era.
“Ikigai“ will also see guest spots from Trevor Strnad (The Black Dahlia Murder), Brandon Ellis (The Black Dahlia Murder), Scott Carstairs (Fallujah), Jared Smith (Archspire) and Jonathan Carpenter (ex-The Contortionist).
