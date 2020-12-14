Fuath Announces New Album, "II," Release Date and Details

Fuath, the atmospheric black metal offshoot of SAOR’s Andy Marshall, has announced the release date for their sophomore album. "II" will be released via Season of Mist Underground Activists on March 19, 2021.

The tracklisting for "II" is as follows:

1. Prophecies (09:28)

2. The Pyre (06:51)

3. Into the Forest of Shadows (06:23)

4. Essence (09:26)

5. Endless Winter (09:23)

Total running time: 0:41:31

Check out the album teaser below: