Fuath Announces New Album, "II," Release Date and Details
Fuath, the atmospheric black metal offshoot of SAOR’s Andy Marshall, has announced the release date for their sophomore album. "II" will be released via Season of Mist Underground Activists on March 19, 2021.
The tracklisting for "II" is as follows:
1. Prophecies (09:28)
2. The Pyre (06:51)
3. Into the Forest of Shadows (06:23)
4. Essence (09:26)
5. Endless Winter (09:23)
Total running time: 0:41:31
Check out the album teaser below:
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
0 Comments on "Fuath Announces New Album, 'II'"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.