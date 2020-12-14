"some music was meant to stay underground..."

Asphyx Premiere New Song & Lyric Video "Knights Templar Stand" From Upcoming New Album "Necroceros"

posted Dec 14, 2020 at 3:14 AM by LugalKiEn.  (0 Comments)

Dutch death doom outfit Asphyx premiere their new official lyric video for the second advance track titled "Knights Templar Stand". The track is taken from the band's 10th studio album, "Necroceros", on January 22, 2021 via Century Media Records. The clip was helmed by Maurice Swinkels of Younique Film and can be streamed via YouTube below.


The album was recorded at Tom Meier's Tom Meier Studio and at Paul Baayens's The Mörserstudio, and mixed and mastered by Sebastian "Seeb" Levermann at Greenman Studios.

