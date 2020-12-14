Asphyx Premiere New Song & Lyric Video "Knights Templar Stand" From Upcoming New Album "Necroceros"
Dutch death doom outfit Asphyx premiere their new official lyric video for the second advance track titled "Knights Templar Stand". The track is taken from the band's 10th studio album, "Necroceros", on January 22, 2021 via Century Media Records. The clip was helmed by Maurice Swinkels of Younique Film and can be streamed via YouTube below.
The album was recorded at Tom Meier's Tom Meier Studio and at Paul Baayens's The Mörserstudio, and mixed and mastered by Sebastian "Seeb" Levermann at Greenman Studios.
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Queensryche’s Todd La Torre Premieres Solo Track
- Next Article:
Fuath Announces New Album, "II"
0 Comments on "Asphyx Premiere New Song & Lyric Video"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.