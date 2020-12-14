Queensryche’s Todd La Torre Premieres New Solo Track “Darkened Majesty” From Upcoming New Album "Rejoice In The Suffering"

Queensryche frontman Todd La Torre premieres his thrashy new solo track “Darkened Majesty”, It is the first single from his debut solo album "Rejoice In The Suffering", which comes out on February 5, 2021 via Rat Pak Records.

Check out now "Darkened Majesty" below.