Exclusive
Monument Of Misanthropy Premiere New Playthrough Video For "Tales From The Vienna Woods" From Upcoming New Album "Unterweger"
Band Photo: Benighted (?)
Multinational brutal death metal sickos of Monument Of Misanthropy have teamed up with Metalundergound.com to exclusively premiere their new playthrough video for "Tales From The Vienna Woods", taken from their impending new album "Unterweger", which will be out in stores in early 2021 via Transcending Obscurity.
The video was created by Austrian bassist Raphael Hendlmayr (Scävenger, Tentoria).
Check out now the clip streaming via YouTube below.
Explains frontman George "Misanthrope" Wilfinger:
""Tales From The Vienna Woods" will be track #2 on our upcoming 12-tracks album "Unterweger" that we're currently wrapping up, adding guest-vocals by Sven of Aborted and Julien of Benighted to some songs. Our impending third release will be a conceptional album about the life and death of Austria's most famous serial killer Jack Unterweger. It’s a sonic and lyrical horror-trip into the insane mind of a malignant narcissist with a transatlantic killing history. The true-crime background makes the entire story more gruesome than any fictional horror story, I think…”.
"UNTERWEGER" playlist:
01 The Mysterious Hollywood Hat-trick (feat. Julien Truchan of BENIGHTED)
02 The Strangulation Of Silvia Zagler (Intro)
03 Tales From The Vienna Woods
04 Exceptionally Sadistic
05 A Man With A Special Qualification
06 Demon Of Graz
07 The Strangulation Of Blanka Bockova (Intro)
08 Midnight (Wenceslas Square, Prague)
09 Miami Vice - Miami Gold (feat. Sven De Caluwé of ABORTED)
10 The Legacy Of A Malignant Narcissist
11 A Cleansing Storm (Outro)
12 Fall From Grace (Morbid Angel Cover)
Produced by Kristian “Kohle” Kohlmannslehner (Kohlekeller Studio) & Monument Of Misanthropy
Drums Recorded by Kristian “Kohle” Kohlmannslehner (Kohlekeller Studio), Seeheim, Germany, August 2020
Guitars & Bass Recorded by Sebastian Lanz, Salzburg, Austria, June 2020
Vocals Recorded by Norbert Leitner, Vienna, Austria, June 2020
Engineered, Mixed & Mastered by Kristian “Kohle” Kohlmannslehner (Kohlekeller Studio) & Monument Of Misanthropy, September 2020
"Tales from the Vienna Woods" lyrics:
Tales from the Vienna Woods
Tales of rotting in the Vienna Woods
Six thousand miles away
To the east from seedy L.A.
A body found lying in decay
In the Vienna woods on the 20th May
Her legs spread wide apart
Her arms grotesquely extending forward
bluish gray fungus was thriving on her
the face in the dirt the anus placed upward
Stocking ‘round her neck
A slip component to tighten and relax
Prolonged agony
Expression of the killer’s brutality
Moitzi was the first
Eroglu Found On May 23rd
two hookers are still missing
Strangled in the Vienna woods
Tales from the Vienna Woods
Tales of rotting in the Vienna Woods
[Solo - Joe]
Head of Homicide
[Geiger] found same ligatures applied
iT’s Only a matter of time
till the police will find
Two other prostitutes
Strangled in the Vienna Woods
Prem and Zagler are their names
Rotting away on the same terrain
Vienna’s specimen of "Jack the Ripper"
press refers to him as “Jack the Strangler”
not aware of having the solution
Vienna’s red-light milieu’s now a place of fear
a place of fear – fear
Tales from the Vienna Woods
Tales of rotting in the Vienna Woods
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
0 Comments on "Monument Of Misanthropy Premiere Playthrough Video"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.