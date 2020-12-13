Exclusive

Monument Of Misanthropy Premiere New Playthrough Video For "Tales From The Vienna Woods" From Upcoming New Album "Unterweger"

Band Photo: Benighted (?)



Multinational brutal death metal sickos of Monument Of Misanthropy have teamed up with Metalundergound.com to exclusively premiere their new playthrough video for "Tales From The Vienna Woods", taken from their impending new album "Unterweger", which will be out in stores in early 2021 via Transcending Obscurity.

The video was created by Austrian bassist Raphael Hendlmayr (Scävenger, Tentoria).

Check out now the clip streaming via YouTube below.





Explains frontman George "Misanthrope" Wilfinger:

""Tales From The Vienna Woods" will be track #2 on our upcoming 12-tracks album "Unterweger" that we're currently wrapping up, adding guest-vocals by Sven of Aborted and Julien of Benighted to some songs. Our impending third release will be a conceptional album about the life and death of Austria's most famous serial killer Jack Unterweger. It’s a sonic and lyrical horror-trip into the insane mind of a malignant narcissist with a transatlantic killing history. The true-crime background makes the entire story more gruesome than any fictional horror story, I think…”.

"UNTERWEGER" playlist:

01 The Mysterious Hollywood Hat-trick (feat. Julien Truchan of BENIGHTED)

02 The Strangulation Of Silvia Zagler (Intro)

03 Tales From The Vienna Woods

04 Exceptionally Sadistic

05 A Man With A Special Qualification

06 Demon Of Graz

07 The Strangulation Of Blanka Bockova (Intro)

08 Midnight (Wenceslas Square, Prague)

09 Miami Vice - Miami Gold (feat. Sven De Caluwé of ABORTED)

10 The Legacy Of A Malignant Narcissist

11 A Cleansing Storm (Outro)

12 Fall From Grace (Morbid Angel Cover)



Produced by Kristian “Kohle” Kohlmannslehner (Kohlekeller Studio) & Monument Of Misanthropy

Drums Recorded by Kristian “Kohle” Kohlmannslehner (Kohlekeller Studio), Seeheim, Germany, August 2020

Guitars & Bass Recorded by Sebastian Lanz, Salzburg, Austria, June 2020

Vocals Recorded by Norbert Leitner, Vienna, Austria, June 2020



Engineered, Mixed & Mastered by Kristian “Kohle” Kohlmannslehner (Kohlekeller Studio) & Monument Of Misanthropy, September 2020



