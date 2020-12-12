Xeno Ooze Premiere New Song & Lyric Video "Deus Ex Machinooze" From Upcoming New EP "Slimewave"
Phoenix, Arizona-based Sci-fi grindcore trio Xeno Ooze premiere a new song and lyric video entitled "Deus Ex Machinooze"- The track is taken from their upcoming new EP named "Slimewave", which will be out in stores December 18th via Bloody Scythe Records.
Check out now "Deus Ex Machinooze" below.
The EP was mixed and mastered by Prey For Death Productions, and the artwork created by Arifullah Ali. The lyric video was created by FRG.DOG.
