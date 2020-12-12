Converge Premiere New Song "I Won’t Let You Go" From ‘Cyberpunk 2077’ Video Game Soundtrack
Band Photo: Converge (?)
Converge are among the bands to have contributed their music to the soundtrack for the recently released and long awaited video game, ‘Cyberpunk 2077‘. You can hear Converge's track “I Won’t Let You Go” below.

