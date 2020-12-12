Bodysnatcher Premiere New Single & Music Video “Break The Cycle” - Ink Deal w/ eOne Music

Bodysnatcher have inked a record deal with eOne Music and premiere their new single and music video titled “Break The Cycle“ in celebration of this occasion. You can stream it via YouTube below:

Tell the band:

“We are extremely excited to announce our signing to eOne with our new single ‘Break The Cycle.’ The song is about the realization of letting the wrong people into your life, and taking the steps to get out of that pattern. Keep your eyes open. Lots of things to come in 2021.”