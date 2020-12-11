Matriarchs Premiere New Single & Music Video "Slave City"

Los Angeles-based metalcore outfit Matriarchs premiere their new single and music video titled "Slave City". The group released their latest album "Year of the Rat" - featuring ex-Volumes vocalist Myke Terry and Emmure frontman Frankie Palmeri - in October via Upstate Records.

Check out now "Slave City" below.



