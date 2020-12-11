Herida Profunda Premiere New Track & Lyric Video "Hunters Will Be Hunted" From Upcoming New Album "Power To the People"

Herida Profunda premiere a new song and lyric video "Hunters Will Be Hunted", taken from their upcoming new album "Power To the People". The new effort will be co-released on tape and vinyl in early 2021 via 783punx (UK), 7DegreesRecords (GER), Heavy Metal Vomit Party (SLO), To Live A Lie Records (USA), and Give Praise Records (USA).