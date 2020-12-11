Bent Sea (Megadeth) Premiere “Anger Mgmt” Featuring Rotten Sound Singer & Ex-Nasum Bassist
Bent Sea - the grindcore side project lead by drummer Dirk Verbeuren (Megadeth), premiere a new track by the name of “Anger Mgmt“. The new single features Rotten Sound frontman Keijo Niinimaa and former Nasum bassist Jesper Liveröd.
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
