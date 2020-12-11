Bent Sea (Megadeth) Premiere “Anger Mgmt” Featuring Rotten Sound Singer & Ex-Nasum Bassist

Band Photo: Megadeth (?)

Bent Sea - the grindcore side project lead by drummer Dirk Verbeuren (Megadeth), premiere a new track by the name of “Anger Mgmt“. The new single features Rotten Sound frontman Keijo Niinimaa and former Nasum bassist Jesper Liveröd.



