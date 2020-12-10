Venom Prison Signs With Century Media Records; New Album Expected In 2021

Up and coming Welsh metal favourites has confirmed that they have signed with Century Media Records, with work on a new album well underway.

Commenting on the signing, Venom Prison, who are busily writing their third full-length LP say: "We are proud to announce that Venom Prison has signed with Century Media Records for a worldwide deal. This deal marks the beginning of a new chapter for Venom Prison and we are honoured to call Century Media our home, which we look forward sharing with some of the most iconic artists in heavy metal, as well many of our talented friends."

Venom Prison has carved an uncompromising space for themselves over the course of two full-length albums, "Animus" (2016) and "Samsara" (2019) with 2020’s "Primeval" reinvigorating the band’s earlier EP’s with new recordings and offering a preview of the shape of brutality to come with two newly written tracks. What began as an explosive collaboration between Russian-born vocalist Larissa Stupar and guitarist Ash Gray (with the lineup rounded out by guitarist Ben Thomas, bassist Mike Jefferies and drummer Joe Bills) has exploded into a force to be reckoned with as vitriolic and outspoken lyrically as they are musically.

"Venom Prison is an important band in every sense of the word," says Century Media A&R Mike Gitter. "They are a wakeup call with songs that are not just musically brutal, but dig into issues that challenge our day-to-day existence. Gender issues. Cultural and political oppression. They're relevant in ways that so many bands fall short of. Venom Prison is the band we need now more than ever."

Philipp Schulte, Director Century Media Records, comments: "With Venom Prison one of the finest British bands of recent years joins the ranks of Century Media Records. Venom Prison’s vision marks an overdue turning point in the sort of musical and lyrical complacency that has long plagued the worldwide metal scene. This is not your older brother’s feel-good metal. This is extreme music with a compelling message, and it perfectly fits to what Century Media as a label will always stand for: Establishing bands and artists who are willing to make a difference and take a stand. Venom Prison is a trailblazing band for what metal can and will be in the upcoming decade. Welcome to Century Media Records!"

It’s not surprising that Venom Prison’s wage of intensities has reverberated with a wide array of fans and fellow musicians. They’ve toured with the likes of Trivium, made a scorched earth North American debut on the Summer Slaughter tour and were hand-picked by Parkway Drive to open their Covid-cancelled 2020 European tour. For the five band members, this is only the beginning. "We have been writing new material relentlessly for the last 12 months," says Venom Prison. "We’re pleased to finally be back in the studio."