Mystic Festival Completes 2021 Line-up; Solstafir And Others Added
With the addition of Solstafir, in addition to a few others, this now completes the 2021 Mystic Festival roster. Seventy of the heaviest bands on earth will congregate at the Gdansk Shipyard in Poland during June 2-4 of 2021.
See the full band list below:
Judas Priest - 50th anniversary show
Mercyful Fate
Gojira
Mastodon
Killing Joke
Heilung
The Hu
Katatonia
Mayhem
Mgla
Sólstafir
Igorrr
Obituary
Baroness
Kvelertak
Vader "De Profundis"
Witchcraft
Oranssi Pazuzu
The Stubs
Code Orange
Blindead
Azarath
Anna von Hausswolff
Alien Weaponry
Infected Rain
Gold
The Picturebooks
Imperial Triumphant
The Vintage Caravan
Mortiis
Årabrot
Lindy-Fay Hella
The Materia
Dopelord
Okkultokrati
Twin Temple
Raging Speedhorn
Bleed From Within
(Dolch)
Dead Lord
1914
(0)
Maggot Heart
Motanka
Proscription
Hangman’s Chair
Irfan
Medico Peste
Truchlo Strzygi
Deluge
Ovo
Baest
Neon Haze (Octopussy / Favorit89 / Nightrun87)
Tester Gier
Konvent
Dwaal
Spaceslug
Rosk
Major Kong
Fleshworld
Grift
Taraban
Nightrun87
Red Scalp
Czern
Favorit89
Stay Nowhere
Only Sons
When: June 2–4 (Wednesday–Friday), 2021
Where: Gdansk @ Gdansk Shipyard, Poland
