Mystic Festival Completes 2021 Line-up; Solstafir And Others Added

With the addition of Solstafir, in addition to a few others, this now completes the 2021 Mystic Festival roster. Seventy of the heaviest bands on earth will congregate at the Gdansk Shipyard in Poland during June 2-4 of 2021.

See the full band list below:

Judas Priest - 50th anniversary show

Mercyful Fate

Gojira

Mastodon

Killing Joke

Heilung

The Hu

Katatonia

Mayhem

Mgla

Sólstafir

Igorrr

Obituary

Baroness

Kvelertak

Vader "De Profundis"

Witchcraft

Oranssi Pazuzu

The Stubs

Code Orange

Blindead

Azarath

Anna von Hausswolff

Alien Weaponry

Infected Rain

Gold

The Picturebooks

Imperial Triumphant

The Vintage Caravan

Mortiis

Årabrot

Lindy-Fay Hella

The Materia

Dopelord

Okkultokrati

Twin Temple

Raging Speedhorn

Bleed From Within

(Dolch)

Dead Lord

1914

(0)

Maggot Heart

Motanka

Proscription

Hangman’s Chair

Irfan

Medico Peste

Truchlo Strzygi

Deluge

Ovo

Baest

Neon Haze (Octopussy / Favorit89 / Nightrun87)

Tester Gier

Konvent

Dwaal

Spaceslug

Rosk

Major Kong

Fleshworld

Grift

Taraban

Nightrun87

Red Scalp

Czern

Favorit89

Stay Nowhere

Only Sons

When: June 2–4 (Wednesday–Friday), 2021

Where: Gdansk @ Gdansk Shipyard, Poland