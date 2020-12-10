Deeds of Flesh Premiere Pre-Release Full-Album Stream Of Upcoming New Album "Nucleus"
Deeds of Flesh premiere the pre-release full-album stream of the band's upcoming new album "Nucleus", which will be out in stores tomorrow, December 11th via Unique Leader Records.
Check out now "Nucleus" in its entirety below.
The outing marks the group’s first album since the 2018 passing of their guitarist/vocalist and Unique Leader Records founder Erik Lindmark.
“Nucleus” track listing:
01 – “Odyssey”
02 – “Alyen Scourge”
03 – “Ascension Vortex” (feat. Bill Robinson, Obie Flett & Anthony Trapani)
04 – “Catacombs of the Monolith” (feat. Luc Lemay)
05 – “Ethereal Ancestors” (feat. George “Corpsegrinder” Fisher)
06 – “Nucleus” (feat. John Gallagher)
07 – “Races Conjoined” (feat. Matti Way, Frank Mullen & Jon Zig)
08 – “Terror” (feat. Dusty Boisjolie & Robbe Kok)
09 – “Onward”
Deeds Of Flesh joined forces with the below listed musicians to accomplish the new effort:
Luc Lemay (Gorguts)
John Gallagher (Dying Fetus)
George “Corpsegrinder” Fisher (Cannibal Corpse)
Frank Mullen (ex-Suffocation)
Matti Way (Submerged, ex-Disgorge)
Bill Robinson (Decrepit Birth)
Dusty Boisjolie (Severed Savior, Illuminegra)
Anthony Trapani (Odious Mortem, Severed Savior)
Obie Flett (Pathology)
Robbe Kok (Disavowed)
Jon Zig (Serpentian)
