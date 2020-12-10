Raat Premiere New Track "Aurora" From Upcoming New Album "Raison D’être"
Indian black metal unit Raat premiere a new track named "Aurora", taken from their upcoming new album "Raison D’être". On December 12th Flowing Downward will release the album on CD, with digital downloads also available. Vinyl editions will be ready to ship on December 28th.
Check out now "Aurora" below.
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Merger Remnant (Mordbrand, Etc.) Premiere New Song
- Next Article:
Deeds of Flesh: Pre-Release Full-Album Streaming
0 Comments on "Raat Premiere New Track 'Aurora'"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.