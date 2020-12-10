Merger Remnant (Mordbrand, God Macabre Etc.) Premiere New Song "All-out Violence Upon Life" From Upcoming New EP "Dregs"

Merger Remnant (Mordbrand, God Macabre etc.) premiere a new song entitled "All-out Violence Upon Life", taken from their upcoming new EP "Dregs". The effort will be co-released, on both vinyl and tape, in mid-spring of 2021 by Dybbuk Productions and De:Nihil Records.