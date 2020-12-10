Brand Of Sacrifice Premiere New Single & Music Video “Demon King”

Brand Of Sacrifice premiere a new official music video for their new advance track “Demon King“. The track is off of thegroup’s impending sophomore album “Lifeblood“, which will arrive on March 05th through Blood Blast.

The album will also feature guest contributions by members of I Prevail, Emmure, Shadow Of Intent, Traitors and Viscera.

Speaking of the single and album, the band commented:

“We’re SO excited to release ‘Demon King,’ the first taste of our second LP Lifeblood. The song is one of the album’s faster and heavier ones, so we made a similarly intense video. This time around we wanted to immerse our listeners in the album’s story, so we did exactly that; you can experience the album cover of ‘Lifeblood‘—itself a collision of the art from God Hand and The Interstice—in 360 VR. We made an album that is sonically a complete experience, so we want to make the whole campaign as immersive as possible. The reign begins…”