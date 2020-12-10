Headline News
Cynic Bassist Sean Malone Has Died At The Age Of 50
Cynic bassist Sean Malone has died at the age of 50. He was a member of Cynic from 2012 up until his passing, the cause of death was not revealed so far.
Sean Malone is the second Cynic member to die this year with the band’s ex-drummer Sean Reinert having passed way this past January. The group’s frontman/guitarist Paul Masvidal posted the sad newsvia his Instagram offering the below tribute:
“I learned today that Sean Malone has died. I am numb and grief stricken. He had a brilliant mind, a gracious heart and was one of the greatest musicians I’ve ever encountered. I know that this is a shocking loss for so many fans whose lives he touched with his artistry, as it is for me. Please keep him in your thoughts and listen to his playing to celebrate his life.”
