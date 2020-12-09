Malakhim Premiere New Single "There Is A Beacon" From Upcoming New Album "Theion"
Västerbotten, Sweden-based black metal quintet Malakhim premiere a new song by the name of "There Is A Beacon", taken from their upcoming new album "Theion". The record will arrive in stores via Iron Bonehead on January 8, 2021.
Check out now "There Is A Beacon" below.
