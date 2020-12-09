Wormveil (Wombbath, Heads for the Dead, Pale King, Henry Kane Etc.) Premiere New Track "Sails of Flesh" From Upcoming New Album "Profane Excellence"

Wormveil (Wombbath, Heads for the Dead, Pale King, Henry Kane etc.) premiere their new advance track called "Sails of Flesh", taken from their upcoming new album "Profane Excellence", which will be released in January 2021 by Hecatombe Records.



