Wormveil (Wombbath, Heads for the Dead, Pale King, Henry Kane Etc.) Premiere New Track "Sails of Flesh" From Upcoming New Album "Profane Excellence"
Wormveil (Wombbath, Heads for the Dead, Pale King, Henry Kane etc.) premiere their new advance track called "Sails of Flesh", taken from their upcoming new album "Profane Excellence", which will be released in January 2021 by Hecatombe Records.
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
The Eye of the North Premiere New Song
- Next Article:
Malakhim Premiere New Single "There Is A Beacon"
0 Comments on "Wormveil Premiere New Track 'Sails of Flesh'"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.