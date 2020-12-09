The Eye of the North Premiere New Song "Winds of Death" From Upcoming Debut Album "Black Thrashing Onslaught"
The Eye of the North premiere a new song entitled "Winds of Death", taken from their upcoming debut album "Black Thrashing Onslaught". The effort will be released on December 15th by the Mexican label Iron Blood & Death Corporation.
Check out now "Winds of Death" below.
