Bad Wolves Frontman Tommy Vext Accused Of Domestic Violence By Ex-Girlfriend

According to a series of Superior Court of California documents, Bad Wolves singer Tommy Vext (aka Tommy Cummings) has been accused of domestic violence by his former girlfriend Whitney Johns. In said documents Johns details a series of past incidents in which Vext has allegedly physically abused, hit her and put her in a chokehold etc.

The next hearing is said to be scheduled for today Wednesday, December 09th.

Several assaults allegedly committed by Tommy Vext against Johns were quoted in the court documents as follows:

‘On January 1, 2020, Johns alleges, Vext “struck her in the face… hard enough that she cut the inside of her lip and her nose and her lips were bleeding profusely.” She claims that Vext then took her to her home, “refused to leave her residence, then choked her as he verbally threatened to kill her.” Johns’ “lips were swollen and bruised for the next three days and she was forced to cancel all Client meetings as a result.

Johns alleges that Vext hit her in again on January 14:

On February 29, Johns claims that as she was preparing for a photo shoot, she got into an argument with Vext, during which the singer threw water on her face — twice. When she “instinctively scratched Vext in self-defense,” he became angrier and “tackled her to the ground, put his hands around her neck, and choked her while slamming her head into the ground for ten to fifteen seconds,” nearly rendering her unconscious. Subsequently, Johns went to stay with her mother in Utah, “as she feared for her life, and missed a week’s worth of work appointments as a result.” This, according to Johns, marked the end of her romantic relationship with Vext.’

“On April 10, 2020, Vext called Johns and stated that he wanted to kill himself and begged her to come to his residence. Feeling guilty and concerned, Johns went to Vext’s residence to console him. The parties watched a movie and Johns stayed overnight; the parties were not intimate.

“On April 11, 2020, Vext asked Johns why they could not resume their dating relationship. Johns attempted to leave Vext’s residence but he blocked the door and stated he wanted to finish the conversation with her. Vext is 6’ 1” tall and approximately 260 pounds.

“When Johns attempted to calm Vext , he mentioned a male friend of Johns’ and lunged at her. She fell off the couch where she was sitting as Vext began to choke her. Johns screamed as the windows were open and she hoped that the neighbors would hear her. Vext then grabbed Johns by the hair and dragged her into his bedroom where he placed her in a chokehold.

Johns almost lost consciousness when Vext appeared to realize what he was doing and let her go. Johns quickly collected her belongings and left the residence. Vext left visible finger marks on Johns’ neck, and bruises on her chin and neck. Johns suffered from swollen knots on her head and had neck pain for several days after the incident.

“Johns immediately went to the local police station which was closed due to the Covid-19 pandemic but called the police who responded with paramedics. The police went to Vext’s residence but he had left; when they called Vext , he stated that he was with his lawyer. An Emergency Protective Order was issued on April 11, 2020 due to this incident, but it could not be served to Vext as he could not be located.”