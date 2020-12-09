Cult Of Luna Premiere New Single “Three Bridges”
Cult Of Luna premiere their new advance track “Three Bridges” from their impending new EP “The Raging River“, due out February 05th via Red Creek. That 5-song outing will feature a guest appearance from Mark Lanegan (Screaming Trees) on the song “Inside Of A Dream“.
