Evergrey Premiere New Song "Forever Outsider" From Upcoming New Album "Escape of the Phoenix"
Gothenburg progressive power metal outfit Evergrey premiere a new track named "Forever Outsider", taken from their impending new album "Escape of the Phoenix". The effort will arrive in stores February 26 via AFM Records.
