Attack Attack! Premiere New Single & Animated Music Video "All My Life"
Attack Attack! premiere a new single and animated music video called "All My Life" streaming via YouTube below. The band features original members Andrew Wetzel and Andrew Whiting along with Chris Parketny, Cameron Perry, and Jay Miller.

