SUMAC (Ex-Isis, Russian Circles, Etc.) Premiere New Single “Two Beasts”
SUMAC (Ex-Isis, Russian Circles, etc.) premiere a new 19-minute standalone single named "Two Beasts", streaming via YouTube below. The band features Aaron Turner (Isis, Old Man Gloom), Nick Yacyshyn (Baptists) and Brian Cook (Russian Circles, ex-Botch).
Check out now "Two Beasts" below.
