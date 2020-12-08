Dig Me No Grave Premiere New Song "Mortuus Templaris" From Upcoming New Album "Under The Pyramids"
Russian death metal band Dig Me No Grave premiere a new song entitled "Mortuus Templaris", taken from their impending third album "Under The Pyramids". The record will be released by Iron Blood & Death Corp on December 15th.
