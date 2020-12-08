The Noctambulant Premiere New Song & Music Video "Hellrazor"
Southern Florida-based black metal outfit The Noctambulant premiere a new song and music video "Hellrazor", streaming via YouTube for you below. The single will be available on all digital platforms January 5th, 2021.
Check out now "Hellrazor" below.
