Thetan Premiere New Music Video For "Frustration/Focused Hatred"

Nashville, Tennessee-based powerviolence/grindcore duo Thetan premiere their new music video for "Frustration/Focused Hatred", taken from their latest album "Abysmal".

Check out now "Frustration/Focused Hatred" below.





Explains drummer Chad L’Eplattenier:

“This was filmed in Queens right before everything got turned upside down. It’s so weird to think that a few days later everything shut the fuck down. What a great show this was! The Third Kind, Gridfailure and Fuckcrusher all killed it! Thanks to Dave Brenner for setting up the show and shooting.”

Adds bassist/vocalist Dan Emery:

“‘Frustration’ is a song about being in a manic state of mind. The lyrics are all over the place and based out of confusion and desperation, the last line in this song alludes to caving in to impulses. ‘Focused Hatred’ is a song about a person from my childhood. One of only a few people that I can honestly say that I truly hated. Her death brought me relief and happiness in a way that I am not proud of, but as part of my own personal reckoning, I have to acknowledge. Not every person in your life is worthy of forgiveness, and that is okay.

This video is the perfect visual representation for what these songs are meant to embody. It is spastic and unpredictable in much the same way that my thinking was when I was putting the concepts to paper. We try to write songs that have a psychological dimension, as if they were the personification of certain emotions. I think the way this video was shot and edited enhanced that dimension.”