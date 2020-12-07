Sunnata Premiere New Song & Lyric Video "Crows" From Upcoming New Album "Burning in Heaven, Melting on Earth"

Warsaw, Poland-based psychedelic/shamanic doom metal band Sunnata premiere a new single and lyric video called "Crows". The track is taken from their impending new album "Burning in Heaven, Melting on Earth", which will be released on February 26th.



