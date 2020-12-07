Vøidwomb Premiere New Song "Altars Of Cosmic Devotion" From Upcoming New Album
Portugal's blackened death metal act Vøidwomb premiere a new song entitled "Altars Of Cosmic Devotion", taken from their upcoming new album of the same name. "Altars Of Cosmic Devotion" will be released by Iron Bonehead Productions on February 19th.
