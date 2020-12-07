The Amenta Premiere New Track & Music Video "Sere Money" From Upcoming New Album "Revelator"
Australian band The Amenta premiere their new track and music video "Sere Money", taken from their impending new album "Revelator". The effort is set for release on February 19th by the band’s new label Debemur Morti Productions.
