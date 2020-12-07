Caedes Cruenta Premiere Two New Songs From Upcoming New Album "Of Ritual Necrophagia and Mysterious Ghoul Cults"

Greek old school black metal band Caedes Cruenta premiere two new songs from their upcoming new album "Of Ritual Necrophagia and Mysterious Ghoul Cults", which will be out in stores on February 9th through Helter Skelter Productions.





"Aura of Immortal Souls":