Issolei Premiere New Song "King Apophis" From Upcoming Debut Album
Trondheim-based Issolei premiere a new song titled "King Apophis", taken from their upcoming debut album. The band hasn’t yet announced the title or a release date for that record, which will be released via Terratur Possessions.
Check out now "King Apophis" below.
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Rex Demonus Premiere New Lyric Video
- Next Article:
Caedes Cruenta Premiere Two New Songs
0 Comments on "Issolei Premiere New Song 'King Apophis'"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.