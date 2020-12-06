Rex Demonus (Wombbath, Abscession, Scar Symmetry) Premiere New Lyric Video For "De Proditione" From Debut Album "Damnatio"
Melodic death metal outfit Rex Demonus (Wombbath, Abscession, Scar Symmetry) premiere a new lyric video for "De Proditione", taken from their debut album "Damnatio", which is out in stores now via Hecatombe Records.
