Rex Demonus (Wombbath, Abscession, Scar Symmetry) Premiere New Lyric Video For "De Proditione" From Debut Album "Damnatio"

Melodic death metal outfit Rex Demonus (Wombbath, Abscession, Scar Symmetry) premiere a new lyric video for "De Proditione", taken from their debut album "Damnatio", which is out in stores now via Hecatombe Records.



