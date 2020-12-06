Black Hole Deity (Chaos Inception, Malignancy) Premiere New Song "Railgun Combat" From Forthcoming Debut EP " Lair Of Xenolich"

Black Hole Deity (Chaos Inception, Malignancy) premiere a new song entitled "Railgun Combat", taken from their forthcoming debut EP " Lair Of Xenolich". The record will be released on February 5th by Everlasting Spew Records.

Check out now "Railgun Combat" below.