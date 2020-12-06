Black Hole Deity (Chaos Inception, Malignancy) Premiere New Song "Railgun Combat" From Forthcoming Debut EP " Lair Of Xenolich"
Black Hole Deity (Chaos Inception, Malignancy) premiere a new song entitled "Railgun Combat", taken from their forthcoming debut EP " Lair Of Xenolich". The record will be released on February 5th by Everlasting Spew Records.
Check out now "Railgun Combat" below.
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Steel Panther Premiere New Music Video “Fuck 2020”
- Next Article:
Rex Demonus Premiere New Lyric Video
0 Comments on "Black Hole Deity Premiere 'Railgun Combat'"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.