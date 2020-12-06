Steel Panther Premiere New Music Video "Fuck 2020"

Band Photo: Steel Panther (?)

Steel Panther premiere a new music video titled “Fuck 2020” (a new version of their track "Fuck Everybody") after having been forced to postpone their ‘Gobblefest – Gobbling Isn’t Just For The Holidays‘ show. That livestreaming event had been booked for December 05th. A second streaming event dubbed ‘Almost Live – Formal As Fuck New Year’s Eve Special‘ with singer Corey Taylor (Slipknot) and Chris Jericho guesting is still booked for December 31st.





Tell Steel Panther:

“We’re super bummed to announce that due to new health and safety regulations in LA, we have to postpone Gobblefest. All tickets will be honored for the rescheduled event. Because of that, we’re releasing "Fuck 2020" early.”