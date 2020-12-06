Hawk (Ex-This Or The Apocalypse) Premiere New Song & Music Video "Clvrmfkr" From New EP "Tolerance’s Paradox"

Hawk (ex-This Or The Apocalypse) premiere a new music video for “Clvrmfkr“, the opening track to their five-song EP “Tolerance’s Paradox”, which is out in stores now. You can stream the video via YouTube below.



