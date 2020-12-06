LGND (For The Fallen Dreams) Premiere New Single "Psychedelic Nightmare" - Ex-The Acacia Strain Guitarist Guests

Band Photo: The Acacia Strain (?)

LGND - the project led by For The Fallen Dreams frontman Chad Ruhlig - premiere a new single entitled “Psychedelic Nightmare“. It is the first advance track of an upcoming EP. The song itself features ex-The Acacia Strain guitarist Daniel “DL” Laskiewicz.

Says Ruhlig of the project:

“Six different writers/producers and a lot of trust went into this release. I’m extremely proud of how everything came out and can’t wait for you all to hear what we did. Times are changing, so are we.”