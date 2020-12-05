Sea Sleeper Premiere New Video "George Van Tassel" From Upcoming New Album "Nostophobia"
Portland, Oregon-based progressive metal band Sea Sleeper premiere their video "George Van Tassel" streaming via YouTube for you below. The song is from their upcoming release "Nostophobia" which will be out in February via Metal Assault.
