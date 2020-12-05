Burial Oath Premiere New Song & Music Video "Pagan Fires" From Upcoming New Album
Cleveland black metal trio Burial Oath premiere a new song and music video called "Pagan Fires". The track will be featured on a new album that the band plan to record by the end of the year.
Check out now "Pagan Fires" below.
