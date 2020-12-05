Soilwork Premiere New Music Video For “A Whisp Of The Atlantic”
Band Photo: Soilwork (?)
Soilwork premiere a new official music video for the title track to their recently released EP, “A Whisp Of The Atlantic“, streaming via YouTube for you below.
Comments David Andersson:
“From the desire of Feverish, the urge of Desperado, the determinism of Death Diviner, the insights and questions of The Nothingness and the Devil and the acceptance and spiritual searching of A Whisp of the Atlantic. The whole song and video sequence is like a slightly different take on Maslow’s Hierarchy of Needs.
It’s all about realizing that we’re all stuck on this rock and that we need to find something more inclusive than religion to get through this together. Because in the end, we’re all outsiders, genetically hunter-gatherers trying to fit in in a world that we created but at the same time wasn’t really made for us.
The overarching theme is liberation from the extremely low level of the social and cultural debate these days, and it starts with the fundamentals and ends with the phenomenological. From liberation into ascension.”

